Stuff's guide to the best accessories for live streaming to help grow your audience

Headsets and USB mics can do a decent job for capturing your exceedingly witty commentary, but if you want to sound like a professional, try hooking up an external audio interface to your computer. An interface will allow you to connect a proper XLR-connector studio mic, the kind that musicians and DJs use. You’ve got a choice here between condenser microphones and dynamic microphones.

Condensers offer incredibly detailed, lifelike audio - but they also pick up on ambient noise, so you’ll need a proper studio environment to get the best from it.

Dynamic mics aren’t as sensitive, yet still great for capturing vocals (hence they’re used by most radio DJs). Definitely a solid choice for live streaming.

If you’ve got a quiet space that suits a condenser mic, check out the RØDE NT-1/AI-1 Complete Studio Kit (£359). This contains the AI-1 external audio interface, plus the NT-1 microphone inspired by legendary studio mics costing thousands of pounds more. What's more, the complete studio kit includes the XLR cable. Expect fully detailed audio capture, with a hint of classic warmth, while that pop shield keeps your audio clean. For ideal adjustment, you’ll also want to grab RØDE’s PSA-1 microphone arm (£89).

If you’re in a noisier room, consider going dynamic with RØDE PodMic (£109). The PodMic offers strong value considering the rich vocal results, while ambient noise is mostly ignored to keep you coming through loud and clear. You once again get a pop shield as well as a swivel mount, and we recommend grabbing that PSA-1 microphone arm and AI-1 interface again for a complete studio setup.