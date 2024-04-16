Infinix NOTE 40 Series Takes Centre Stage with All-Round FastCharge 2.0

Infinix, a rising star in the smartphone industry, has been making waves with its innovative and stylish phones crafted for the young and tech-savvy. Recently, the brand achieved a remarkable feat, recording the largest year-on-year increase in units among global smartphone brands.

With their latest offering, the NOTE 40 Series, Infinix is once again setting new standards, particularly in fast and innovative charging technology that vastly improves the daily experience for users.

A recent video shared by renowned influencer wildlensbyabrar highlights the extreme capabilities of the new Infinix NOTE 40 smartphone. The “Extreme Cold Challenge” conducted in the Arctic showcased the phone’s ability to charge at -16°C Celsius, a testament to its durability and performance even in the harshest conditions.

The future of fast charging

The NOTE 40 Series introduces the second generation of Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge technology, the All-Round FastCharge 2.0. This groundbreaking technology includes a multi-tab structure battery and three parallel fast-charging chips, allowing for stable and efficient wired charging up to 100W. Moreover, the series features wireless charging at 20W, with the added benefit of wireless reverse charging, turning the phone into a power bank for other devices.

One of the standout features of the NOTE 40 Series is the Wireless MagCharge which is a first for Android phones. The phones come with a phone case MagCase, a magnetic charging pad MagPad, and a wireless magnetic power bank MagPower for a convenient magnetic charging experience. Forbes recently compared Infinix’s MagCharge to Apple’s MagSafe, finding Infinix’s solution to be superior in terms of functionality and convenience.

Play

At the heart of the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology lies the self-developed Cheetah X1 power management chip. This chip enables smart power management, supporting a wide range of charging features and modes such as Multi-Speed Fast Charging, Bypass Charging, AI Charging Protection, and PD 3.0 protocol support. For example, the Multi-Speed Fast Charging feature offers Super Mode, Smart Mode, and Low-Temperature Mode, providing users with flexibility and control over their charging experience.

Despite its advanced features, the NOTE 40 Series is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, with the ability to charge in temperatures as low as -20°C Celsius. This makes it an ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts who need a reliable phone in any weather condition.

Hot off the press

Tech media has been buzzing about Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, with Mighty Gadget praising it as a “groundbreaking development” and Android Central stating that the Note 40 Pro and Pro Plus models “want you to forget about constantly grabbing your charger.” These accolades highlight Infinix’s commitment to delivering exceptional charging solutions to its users.

In a market saturated with incremental upgrades, Infinix stands out by focusing on user needs and developing technology that delivers performance at an attractive price point. The NOTE 40 Series is a testament to Infinix’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to providing users with the best possible smartphone experience.

