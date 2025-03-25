Infinix NOTE 50 Series brings the AI revolution to your fingertips

In a market filled with smartphones underdelivering on AI, Infinix has taken a bold stride forward with its NOTE 50 Series – a comprehensive lineup designed to make AI both accessible and genuinely practical.

Representing the brand’s vision of what AI-powered smartphones should truly offer, the NOTE 50 Series doesn’t merely incorporate AI as an afterthought – it fundamentally reimagines how users interact with technology through the thoughtful implementation of intelligent features.

Made up of the NOTE 50, the NOTE 50 Pro, and the most advanced NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G, (with two additional 5G models slated for later release), each device is carefully positioned to deliver Infinix’s AI innovations to all, ensuring that advanced technology remains accessible across various market segments.

The standard NOTE 50 establishes the foundation with essential AI features, while the Pro variant enhances these capabilities with additional sensors and processing power. The Pro+ 5G model features the complete suite of Infinix’s latest innovations, including the impressive 100X periscope zoom lens, and industry-first integrated health monitoring.

What unites these devices beyond their sleek ArmorAlloy™ metal frames (a blend of Damascus steel and aerospace-grade aluminium), is their fundamental approach to AI – not as a gimmicky add-on, but as a deeply integrated system designed to enhance everyday usability.

Each model in the range incorporates the groundbreaking One-Tap Infinix AI∞ feature, marking a significant step forward in how users interact with smartphone intelligence. Here’s everything you need to know:

One-Tap Infinix AI∞: intelligence made accessible

At the heart of Infinix’s AI innovation is the One-Tap Infinix AI∞ system, representing a significant breakthrough in user accessibility. With a simple long-press of the power button, users can instantly summon Folax – Infinix’s comprehensive AI assistant that seamlessly recognises on-screen content, including text, images, videos, or even live camera views.

This intelligent system supports over 1000 different interaction scenarios, from translating foreign menus, to identifying landmarks in real-time, making it extraordinarily versatile for both travel and everyday use.

What sets Folax apart though, is its cross-app functionality, allowing voice commands to schedule appointments, navigate routes, or manage contacts without switching between applications.

Transform everyday tasks

The NOTE 50 Series also introduces several AI-powered creative tools that enhance productivity and personal expression. The AI Eraser and AI Cutout features, for example, revolutionise photo editing by allowing users to remove unwanted elements and isolate subjects with precise edge detection in just a few taps.

For content creators, the AI Writing assistant also transforms rough ideas into polished text, while AI Note converts simple sketches into polished digital artworks across various styles, including sketch, anime, and cyberpunk.

Privacy hasn’t been overlooked in this AI revolution either – the innovative AI Mosaic automatically detects and conceals sensitive personal information in screenshots, providing an additional layer of protection for security-conscious users.

Breaking communication barriers

Infinix has also used AI to transform communication with several groundbreaking features in the NOTE 50 Series. The Real-Time Call Translator, for example, delivers seamless bidirectional translation during voice calls, enabling natural conversations across language barriers.

For busy professionals, the AI Auto-Answer intelligently also handily filters incoming calls based on context and priority, while Call Summary automatically records and extracts key information from conversations, creating easily referenced action items.

The dual-way Speech Enhancement applies sophisticated noise reduction algorithms to both incoming and outgoing audio as well, ensuring crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environments – a particularly valuable feature for those who frequently take calls in busy public spaces.

Photography reimagined

The NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G showcases Infinix’s commitment to AI-enhanced imaging with its impressive 100x periscope telephoto system. Beyond the hardware specs though, it’s the intelligent processing that truly elevates the photography experience.

The Infinix AI∞ RAW Processing applies computational photography techniques to enhance night and backlit shots, resulting in remarkable clarity even in challenging lighting conditions, while street photographers will appreciate the Instant Double-Tap feature, which provides immediate access to Street Mode even when the screen is off, letting them capture spontaneous moments without delay.

Meanwhile, the AI Scene Recognition automatically identifies shooting scenarios and optimises settings for optimal results, making professional-quality photography accessible to casual users.

Game on

The NOTE 50 Series also uses AI to deliver superior gaming performance through the XBOOST AI game engine, which intelligently balances resources based on gaming demands. Features powered by XBoost AI game engine will roll out in XOS Beta – stay tuned for updates.



As for the Infinix AI∞ Lab, it continues pushing AI innovation to enhance gaming with deeper immersion, personalization, and efficiency. The AI Esports Touch Engine, for example, enables precise control for competitive gaming scenarios, while Smart Thermal Control adaptively manages device temperature based on gaming intensity, preventing performance throttling during extended sessions.

Personalisation extends to the gaming experience as well, with Character Skin and Dynamic Voice features allowing customization through AI-powered tools. The Game Toolbox identifies key gaming moments and provides real-time strategic suggestions, acting as a virtual gaming coach that helps players improve their skills.

Gen Beta: making advanced AI accessible

Infinix AI∞ Beta strategy represents a fundamental shift in how the brand approaches artificial intelligence, by creating enjoyable, intuitive experiences. By integrating AI across entertainment, gaming, creativity, and productivity functions, Infinix is building an ecosystem where technology adapts to users rather than forcing users to adapt to technology.

The NOTE 50 Series, with prices starting at £180 for the base model and extending to £370 for the flagship Pro+ 5G version, makes cutting-edge AI accessible at various price points – bringing intelligent technology to a broader audience than ever before.

As we enter what Infinix calls the Gen Beta Era, these devices provide an impressive demonstration of how AI can enhance our digital interactions in meaningful, practical ways – transforming smartphones from mere communication tools into intelligent companions that anticipate and address our needs.

For more information, visit https://www.infinixmobility.com