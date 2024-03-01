Huawei Store celebrates its fourth anniversary with an incredible set of promotions

There’s never been a better time to purchase a Huawei product, as to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Huawei Store – your one-stop shop for phones, wearables, audio and computing products – the brand is offering up to 40% off in its best deals of the year.

There is, however, a lot more on the Huawei Store to captivate and amuse you. There are smartwatches, earbuds, headsets for running with, tablets and accessories, many of them with deep discounts for the four-year celebrations. There’s an extra 10% off coupon for all products, just use code A104U at check out.

Top of the deals list has to be the new Matebook D 16. This hugely powerful laptop boasts up to an Intel i9 processor and a large battery, but still manages to be thinner and lighter than the previous generation. It’s the ideal compact and portable companion that doesn’t compromise on performance, and is ideal for students and office workers with the ability to easily handle heavy multitasking such as programming, illustrating, and video editing. And with its upgraded battery stamina, users working on the go will not have to worry about a depleting battery.

The Matebook D16 has the largest screen among Huawei’s laptop range, with a 16in 1920 x 1200 IPS display, and comes with the company’s Dual Shark Fin Fan tech to keep it running cool and efficient.

There’s £200 off the price of the i9 model in the four-year anniversary celebration discounts, bringing it to a tempting £999.99 (£899.99 after applying the extra 10% off coupon A104U).

The biggest bargain on offer is the Matebook D 15. This high performance laptop marries an Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in a sleek and lightweight metal body. It has a slim-bezeled Huawei Fullview 1080p display which lets every image burst with detail and clarity, and with a fingerprint reader on-board it’s secure too.

There’s a massive £300 off the Matebook D 15 in the four-year anniversary deals, bringing it down to just £399.99 (£359.99 after applying the 10% off coupon code A104U).

Wearables are a big part of Huawei’s tech offering, and they’ve not missed out on the celebratory discounts. The savings start with the Watch 4 Pro, an all-in-one personal health assistant with comprehensive monitoring of your heart health and respiratory rate.

Its advanced technology can provide precise ECG analysis of diverse results, alerting users to major heart-related risks such as irregular heartbeat and arterial stiffness. Symptoms of early lung function impairment are not usually detected, but the Huawei Watch 4 Series addresses this issue with its new Respiratory Check feature that can assess lung health.

The Watch 4 Pro features an aerospace-grade titanium case, giving the smartwatch a luxurious feel, while its dial is coated with industry-leading spherical sapphire glass for a touch of elegance and durability. It has an IP68 rating, keeping out dust and moisture, so it’s ideal for sports too.

There’s £120 to be saved on the Huawei Watch 4 Pro in the four-year anniversary celebrations. And after applying the 10% discount code, the price becomes the lowest ever at 341.99.

Huawei’s more fashion-forward smartwatch is the Watch GT 4, which is available with a £30 discount using a coupon, and comes with free earbuds and strap.

Technology empowers style with the Watch GT 4, as it blends the charm of traditional watch-making with the allure of modernity. The GT 4 Series delivers elegant and sophisticated timepieces made for professionals who are focused on style, comfort and health. It’s an evolved classic, and reaches new heights in appearance, embodying the essence of elegance and sophistication.

There’s strong health monitoring, with heart rate, sleep breathing, stress monitoring and arrhythmia analysis all covered. The new Stay Fit app helps you keep track of how many calories you are consuming with real-time calorie intake, active calories, resting calories, and calorie deficit.

If it’s crystal-clear audio you’re looking for, Huawei has you covered, and its earbuds are also receiving discounts to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Huawei Store.

First up is the Huawei FreeClip, the first open-ear TWS headset by Huawei, which sets itself apart from conventional audio technology with its innovative clip-on earring design.

It offers unprecedented levels of comfort, letting you wear it all day without the fatigue that can set in when wearing earbuds. It boasts an eight-hour battery, IP54 ingress protection, and is also leakproof, so that you, and only you, can hear what you’re listening to.

The flagship FreeBuds Pro 3 are also part of the celebrations, and are available at a £20 discount – which can be extended by another £20 using a coupon. The earbuds use innovative technology to redefine sound fidelity, pushing industry standards to new heights.

The newest model further enhances the class-leading audio experience with a hi-res dual driver sound system, offering crystal-clear communication and noise cancellation with Pure Voice 2.0, Intelligent ANC 3.0 and Triple Adaptive EQ, as well as an improved design and smart connectivity experience.

If it’s a tablet you’re after, there’s £70 off the MatePad 11.5, plus a free keyboard, M Pencil 2 stylus and UK charger, bringing the bundle down to £249.99.

The MatePad is a great companion to a MateBook laptop, with an 11.5in, 2.2k,120Hz display and PC-like productivity features thanks to its comprehensive library of apps and accessories.

There’s much more to discover in the Huawei Store’s four-year anniversary discounts, including the Watch GT 3 Pro and Watch Ultimate Black, so join the celebrations today!

