Huawei’s back-to-school tech lineup earns an A+

As students gear up for September’s back-to-school shenanigans, there’s no shortage of gear they’ll need to help them earn top marks. And while there’s something to be said for the delightful scent of fresh pencil shavings, ink-filled fountain pens, and the latest Tamagotchi drop, those of us who have moved on from the warm embrace of 90s nostalgia and actually live in the real world will want something a lot more substantial to help smash through their assignments.

Enter Huawei, and its impressive roster of tech-laden devices designed to enhance learning and productivity. From cutting-edge tablets, to powerful laptops, there’s something to suit every student’s needs. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s jump straight in. Pens at the ready…

MatePad 11.5S PaperMatte Edition: Redefining digital note-taking

The MatePad 11.5S PaperMatte Edition stands out with its innovative new-generation PaperMatte Display, reducing ambient light reflections by up to 99%. A sleek tablet with a 2.8K resolution and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, it ensures clear visuals and a comfortable viewing experience during long study sessions.

Paired with the 3rd Generation M-Pencil (which impressively boasts over 10000 pressure-sensing levels), the MatePad 11.5S provides a writing experience remarkably close to honest-to-goodness pen on paper — a perfect solution for students who prefer handwritten notes and/or need to sketch diagrams.

Currently priced at £399.99 (which includes a tempting £50 discount and a free M-Pencil), this tablet offers excellent value for students seeking a versatile study companion.

MatePad Pro 13.2: The ultimate creative canvas

For those needing a larger workspace, the MatePad Pro 13.2 delivers an immersive experience with its vast OLED screen. At just 5.5 mm thick and weighing 580 g, it’s remarkably portable for its size. It also boasts a rather stunning 94% screen-to-body ratio, providing an expansive canvas for creative work and multitasking.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 is also compatible with Huawei’s Smart Magnetic Keyboard, and the M-Pencil (3rd generation), transforming it into a powerful tool for both note-taking and content creation. Its Huawei Sound system also ensures an immersive audio experience, perfect for online lectures or multimedia projects.

Available now for £599.99, (which includes a substantial £300 discount plus a free M-Pencil and keyboard), the MatePad Pro 13.2 is an ideal package for students brimming with creativity.

MatePad SE: Affordable versatility

The MatePad SE proves that high-quality features don’t have to come with a high price tag. This 11in tablet offers a Full HD+ display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, making it perfect for reading digital textbooks or watching online lectures.

Despite its affordable price point, the MatePad SE doesn’t skimp on features either. It comes equipped with a quad-speaker system, and supports the M-Pen lite for note-taking and sketching. Its lightweight design and long battery life also make it an ideal companion for students on the go.

Priced at just £179.99, which includes a £20 discount and a free M-Pencil Lite, the MatePad SE is a superb choice for students on a budget who don’t want to compromise on quality.

MateBook 14: Portable powerhouse

The Huawei MateBook 14 strikes a perfect balance between performance and portability. Its gorgeous 2.8K OLED touchscreen provides stunning visuals, while the latest Intel Core Ultra Processor ensures smooth performance for demanding tasks.

At just 14.5 mm thick and weighing 1.31 kg, the MateBook 14 is easy to carry between classes without breaking a sweat, while its Super Turbo technology optimises performance for all manner of tasks, ensuring maximum efficiency.

Currently available for £699.99 after a hefty £250 discount, the MateBook 14 is an attractive option for students who need a capable, portable laptop for their studies.

MateBook D 16: Large screen, lightweight design

For those who prefer a larger display without sacrificing portability, the MateBook D 16 hard to beat. It features a 16-inch FullView Display, providing ample screen real estate for multitasking and detailed work.

Powered by a serious bit of silicon in the form of a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, the MateBook D 16 can handle resource-intensive tasks with laughable ease. The Dual Shark Fin Fan technology also ensures efficient cooling, maintaining performance during long study sessions without a warm lap in sight.

Despite its large screen, the MateBook D 16 also remains surprisingly portable, weighing in at an impressively light 1.68 kg. It’s currently offered at £449.99, a £250 discount from its original price, making it ana very tempting offer for serial multitaskers.

Huawei Notes: Your digital study companion

Complementing the above hardware roster is the Huawei Notes app, which offers innovative features like Note Replay, which allows you to record audio during lectures and sync it with your written notes. The app also includes quick gestures for rapid idea capture and colour organisation tools to help structure your notes effectively.

In short, your study materials are always at your fingertips, syncing seamlessly across compatible Huawei devices. Let’s see your regular pad of A4 do that…

Pens down…

Huawei is offering these special deals from 15 August to 18 September, perfectly timed for the back-to-school season. Whether you’re a first-year student or a postgraduate researcher, you can rest assured in the knowledge that there’s a Huawei device to support your academic ambitions.

Sound good? To explore the full range of products and take advantage of these offers, visit the Huawei Store.