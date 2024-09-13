From bricks to brilliance: The LEGO Group and McLaren build a life-size, driveable P1 supercar (yes, really)

Taking a life-sized LEGO supercar for a spin around a world-famous racing circuit sounds like the sort of adrenaline-fuelled experience one might wake up from, before being crushed by the disappointing reality that it was all a dream. Except, on this occasion, it’s very much a reality.

In a collaboration that’s redefining the boundaries of both automotive and LEGO engineering, Danish creative toy giant the LEGO Group and British supercar maestro McLaren have joined forces to create something truly extraordinary — a fully functional, life-size replica of the iconic McLaren P1 supercar — constructed entirely from LEGO Technic pieces. And yes, it’s actually driveable. Just ask Lando Norris (more on that in a bit).

The brands’ latest collaboration is pretty much the only thing we can think of that could top the already incredibly impressive LEGO Technic McLaren P1 (a stroke of sheer brilliance in itself), and it’s impossible to overstate just how impressive an engineering masterpiece the end result truly is.

Supersizing supercar dreams

Let’s put this feat into perspective. We’re not talking about a scaled-down model or a static display piece. This is a 1:1 recreation of one of the most innovative hybrid supercars ever to grace the roads, built using nothing but those familiar plastic pieces we all know and love.

The statistics are mind-boggling — 342817 LEGO Technic elements — comprising 393 different types, including 11 that were moulded specifically for this model — combine to form this automotive work of art, tipping the scales at a substantial 1220kg. Measuring 4980mm long, 2101mm wide, and 1133mm high, it’s a build that would make even the most ambitious LEGO enthusiast’s imagination run wild.

But here’s the kicker — this isn’t just for show. This LEGO leviathan is fully driveable, making it the first LEGO creation of its size capable of steering and completing a full lap on a proper racing circuit — Silverstone, to be exact. In short, it’s the ultimate fusion of childhood fantasy and grown-up engineering prowess.

Danish bricks meet British engineering

Bringing this audacious project to life was no small task. It required the combined expertise of 23 specialists from both the LEGO Group and McLaren, who invested a staggering 8344 hours into development and construction. The result is a testament to human ingenuity, not to mention the versatility of those humble LEGO bricks.

As for what’s under the hood? Lift the bonnet, and you’ll find an electric powerplant that’s a far cry from your average LEGO set. Comprising LEGO Technic Function batteries and an electric car battery, the reimagined engine is an engineering marvel in its own right. But that’s just the start. It also features eight motor packs, each housing 96 LEGO Power function motors — that’s an astonishing total of 768 LEGO motors working together to emulate the bona fide V8 heart of the original McLaren P1.

And to truly test the mettle of this powerhouse, who better to take the wheel than McLaren’s Formula 1 star, Lando Norris? The young British driver was tasked with piloting this unique creation around the hallowed tarmac of Silverstone — all 3.66 miles of it. It’s safe to say this was likely the most unusual — and possibly the most entertaining — lap Norris has ever undertaken in his racing career.

Bringing the dream home

For those of us who don’t have the space (or the budget) for a life-size LEGO supercar, fear not. LEGO and McLaren have thoughtfully created a more manageable version for the home builder. The 1:8 scale LEGO Technic McLaren P1 set is now available, offering 3893 pieces of supercar magic for £389.99.

This kit is no mere toy. It boasts a functioning seven-speed gearbox (!), working suspension, a V8 piston engine, and those iconic dihedral doors that made the original P1 an absolute head-turner. Each set even comes with its own unique serial number, unlocking exclusive behind-the-scenes content — a nod to the attention to detail that both the LEGO Group and McLaren are renowned for.

“As someone who worked on the original P1 programme, it’s truly astounding to see how faithfully the LEGO Technic team has recreated so many elements of the original McLaren P1 in this full-scale model,” says Ben Gulliver, Test & Development Director at McLaren Automotive “The P1 was a game-changer in its time, and I hope this collaboration with LEGO ignites the imagination of future designers and engineers, inspiring them to push the envelope of automotive innovation even further.”