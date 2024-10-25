Energise every moment with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3

A reliable, uninterrupted flow of electrical power is essential for modern life. From home backup to camping trips to outdoor DIY projects, portable power stations are becoming crucial kit for running electrical tools and appliances away from a working plug socket.

Enter the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3. It’s a powerful and long-lasting portable power station that can step in whenever you need it to supply electricity for all kinds of outdoor adventures and off-grid situations. With four standard three-pin sockets, plus a CEE 16A caravan plug, you’ll always have somewhere to plug in. Add to this USB-A and C charging sockets and a 12V DC output, and device charging is covered too.

Its already enormous 4kWH capacity can be expanded to 12kWH with the use of two additional batteries, and while the 4,000W output from one unit will be good enough for most applications, you can add another two extra batteries to increase the capacity to 12kwh. A single unit can run your air conditioner or electric oven for almost two hours, while the additional two batteries together boosts this to almost six hours, or a refrigerator for as much as nine days.

Higher power

If you need it to, it can go higher. Utilising X-Boost technology, one unit can power common appliances that exceed 4000W(X-Boost 6000W MAX), including a dryer, electric water heater, EV charger, or even a jacuzzi hot tub. Meanwhile, X-Fusion technology enables it to exceed standard wall socket limits, serving as a power expansion strip to power high-wattage appliances up to 4000W, ensuring continuous operation and emergency power readiness.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is also the only product in its power and capacity range that can also function as a UPS with a 10ms reaction time, to ensure your critical devices, such as servers, Wi-Fi routers and security systems, are safeguarded and will continue to provide their usual functionality even during a power outage. For appliances that work intermittently, such as refrigerators, a dynamic power saving mode minimises the power station’s consumption while satisfying the power demand of the appliance, meaning it can stay on for longer.

That’s a lot of power at your fingertips, but the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 manages to be whisper quiet, setting an industry-first standard for ultra-quiet operation at just 30 dB under a 2000W load.This has been achieved through advanced airflow design and intelligent heat dissipation, allowing EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 to ensure uninterrupted rest and work efficiency, creating a peaceful environment for users and their neighbours.

Of course, all this energy has to come from somewhere, and the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 boasts six unique charging methods, with X-Stream fast charging technology that can charge the battery from 0 to 80% in just one hour. Naturally you can charge it from a standard wall socket, but also dual solar panels, a fossil fuel generator, an EV charger, an alternator charger, or even the cigarette lighter socket in a vehicle. Add to this its multi-charging capability to take advantage of many of these options at once, and getting your batteries charged before a trip has never been easier.

Under control

Everything can be controlled from the EcoFlow app, which records the power usage of each output port and can identify the source of charging energy, allowing you to gain insights into your energy usage, and make environmentally conscious decisions over when to use the station. Setting a solar charging schedule is easy, with the ability to prioritise PV input, and you can remotely manage the outputs and noise level.

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with a vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families worldwide, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 4.5 million users in over 140 markets worldwide.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 is crafted with automotive-grade LFP cells, and features the industry’s first IP65-rated battery pack, resisting impacts, water, dust, and fire. With 4,000 cycles to 80%, you could enjoy as much as 11 years of daily power. It’s dependable in any weather, and helps ensure peace of mind with its X-Guard battery management system that monitors 40 safety indicators 24/7, app-managed for smart, secure energy.

Available in the UK from October 23, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 starts at £2,799 for a single battery, with bundles available if you need more power capacity or solar panels to build a solar home battery system around.