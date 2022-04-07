Do great things in the garden with WORX’s incredible cutting-edge tech

With the days getting brighter and the evenings getting warmer it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors again – and if like us you’d rather spend your time enjoying the garden than maintaining it, you’re going to love what the latest outdoor tech can do for you.

From cutting-edge cordless trimmers to robot mowers that do the work while you kick back and relax, WORX has the garden tools you need to make your outdoor life so much easier.

The robots made with cutting-edge tech

Let’s start with the robots. Robot mowers may feel incredibly futuristic, but they’re perfectly practical and deliver great results with absolutely zero effort from you.

WORX’s brilliantly named Landroid robotic mowers are small and mighty, with models available for small, medium and large lawns delivering exceptional cutting performance, long battery life and tons of smart features such as smart auto-scheduling and intelligent navigation: that means you can get the Landroid to keep your lawn looking great even when you’re away, and you don’t need to worry about it getting lost, stuck or confused by unexpected obstacles. There are Landroids for every size of garden, enabling you to mow lawns of up to 2,000 square metres.

Cordless convenience without compromise

If you’re more of a hands-on type, you’ll love WORX’s powerful and lightweight cordless mowers. They deliver powerful and precise cutting thanks to WORX’s Intellicut system, which constantly analyses the grass conditions and adjusts the speed and power accordingly. And unlike some rival mowers, whose cord-free operation means less power and short running times, mowers like the WORX WG779E.2 use two powerful 20V batteries simultaneously to deliver serious cutting power. Its 34cm cutting area makes it ideal for most lawns, but if you’ve got a really big area to cut there are also models with up to 46cm cutting areas to make light work of even the largest lawns.

Many of WORX’s mowers offer edge-to-edge cutting to save you even more time, but if you’re looking for a trimmer for smaller lawns or a dedicated edge cutter the WORX cordless trimmers and edgers are just the job. Take the WORX WG163E, for example: it’s a 2-in-1 trimmer that cuts grass and rotates to deliver perfect edges, saving you time, money and storage space too.

One of the really clever things about WORX’s cordless power tools is that they share the same PowerShare battery technology as one another. That means the battery from a WORX trimmer works in a WORX mower, so there’s no need to have multiple different batteries and multiple different chargers.

That’s even the case whether the tool itself is 20V, 40V or 80V so if it’s a 20V tool you just use one battery and then for more power you use two batteries. So you don’t need to buy bigger batteries for more powerful tools.

This saves money, of course, but it’s also better for the environment and a huge time-saver too: you can simply swap the battery between tools instead of waiting for each different tool to charge up.

The best thing about PowerShare is that it works right across the WORX range, so you can use the same swappable, rechargeable batteries in your cordless leaf blower and your telescopic hedge trimmer, in your hammer drill and your pressure washer, in your multi-purpose saw and in your detail sander.

The power to take on any task

WORX products are built on a platform of innovation, power and performance. They don’t do technology for technology’s sake: if it’s in a WORX tool it’s there because it makes the tool tougher, longer-lasting or more useful. Technology such as brushless motors makes tools quieter, smoother and tougher; swappable batteries are more convenient and make your money go further; and features such as Intellicut deliver more consistent cutting.

Whether you’re a DIYer or a gardener, a homeowner or a contractor, WORX tools are designed to make your life easier – and no matter what kind of task you’re taking it to, it’s there to help you do it better.

Do it yourself. Do it better. Do it with WORX.