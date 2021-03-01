5 ways InVideo can help you make professional videos – in minutes

Words? Pfft! Sure, you’re reading some now, but the way things are going, no-one will be reading them in the near future. Instead, video will be the main way to get information into people’s brains. So how about combining the two – even if you don’t know the first thing about creating your own videos? For that, you need InVideo.

At first glance, you might worry InVideo is a bit Captain Business. But although this free service is geared towards marketing types, its features give you a good chance of crafting miniature movie masterpieces whether you want to make favourite photos pop or transform sagely thoughts into something visually tasty.

So how does InVideo help you create video gems with a professional edge? Like this: