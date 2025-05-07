Get Sennheiser quality audio for this cheap price with these AirPods rivals

Not everyone wants to shove silicone blobs deep into their skull just to listen to music. That’s why open-ear buds have exploded in popularity recently and sit among the best wireless earbuds. And now Sennheiser wants in. The new Accentum Open buds are like affordable AirPods – offering the brand’s signature audio tuning without sitting inside your ear canal.

They’re an open-ear alternative aimed at multitaskers and folks who’d quite like to still hear the train announcement before they miss their stop. And the best part? They’re actually affordable – which isn’t always the case with Sennheiser.

With no fiddly ear tips or over-engineered fins, Sennheiser’s Accentum Open perch gently outside your ear canal. The 11mm drivers sit comfortably close enough to deliver Sennheiser’s refined sound, while letting ambient noise sneak in. It’s a genuinely practical design for people who don’t want their headphones to be yet another thing to manage.

They’re also properly lightweight – just 4.4 grams each, so you’re not hauling bricks around in your lugs. You still get touch controls, naturally, which is something most headphones manage to back in these days. With Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, the Sennheiser Accentum Open buds can switch between devices more smoothly than most of us can switch between thoughts.

Battery life looks pretty solid. You’re getting 6.5 hours from the buds themselves, and up to 28 hours in total with the charging case. And if you forget to charge them (like I often do), 10 minutes plugged in gets you 1.5 hours of listening.

Sennheiser’s Accentum Open earbuds are available now in cream or black for £70 or €90, which is a bit of a steal considering the brand name. US pricing and availability hasn’t been confirmed yet. They’re available to order directly from Sennheiser and selected retailers.