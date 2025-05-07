My top security camera pick is brand new but already 50% off

With plenty of security cameras to pick from, many (myself included) just want to get the most bang for their buck. Subscriptions confuse things, so something that’s cheap and quality is usually the top of the list. That’s exactly what the latest Blink Outdoor 4 camera offers. And while it may only be a month old, it’s already 50% off on Amazon.

Right now, you can score the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera for $50 on Amazon US. That’s a huge 50% off the regular price of $100, which is unheard of for such a new device. Unfortunately, those in the UK miss out on the savings for now.

Improving upon my favourite security cam (the Blink 3), the new 4th-gen camera offers even smarter features, while still keeping things affordable. I’d go as far as saying the latest Blink makes it harder to justify splashing out on pricier alternatives.

The big upgrade here is on-device Person Detection – solving the problem of distinguishing between a suspicious character and a curious fox. It’s Blink getting serious about computer vision, though you’ll need a subscription to unlock the smarter alerts. Still, the promise of more accurate notifications could be enough to justify the monthly outlay, depending on how many false alarms you’re sick of dealing with.

Beyond the brains, there’s solid brawn too: upgraded motion detection with dual zones, a much wider field-of-view for everyone (subscription or not), and improved low light performance so your night footage doesn’t resemble something captured on a toaster. Chuck in an optional battery extension that stretches life up to four years, and this compact, weather-ready cam becomes seriously low maintenance.

It still works with Alexa, offers recording zone customisation to avoid filming your neighbour’s car, and now supports up to ten cameras via the Sync Module Core. And at 50% off on Amazon US, it’s almost too good not to buy.