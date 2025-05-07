Lego’s Shuttle Carrier Aircraft is an out-of-this-world 2-for-1 classic, featuring the best of NASA and Boeing

The Space Shuttle looks all majestic when it’s blazing through the heavens. When it’s back down on the ground? Not so great. It can’t get far under its own steam, and even US freeways aren’t monstrous enough for the thing to be carted about on the back of several large trucks. Hence it being slapped on the back of a Boeing 747 instead, a feat Lego has now immortalised in brick-built form as an Icons set for NASA (and, we guess, Boeing) fans: Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

So what do you get in the box? A whopping 2417 pieces for a start. You can then set about constructing the world’s most bonkers piggyback ride. When it’s done, Lego Shuttle Carrier Aircraft will clock in at a massive 63cm long. Already convinced? Set your alarm for 18 May (15 May for Lego Insiders) and prepare to splash out $229.99/£199.99.

Ignition sequence start (an hours-long building session)

Want more info? Right then:

The Boeing 747 SCA (Shuttle Carrier Aircraft) looks fab, with its fancy fuselage design and swanky 18-wheel landing gear you can retract by twiddling a dial. And it has a specialised shuttle mounting system, so your mini Enterprise shuttle doesn’t go splat during mid-flight. Although start swooshing this set around and end up with a brick-built disaster movie and you’ve only yourself to blame.

Speaking of the Enterprise shuttle, it’s dinkier than Lego’s 2021 Discovery kit, but still looks great, with its attachable tail cone, detachable engines, and storable landing gear. When shuttle and dedicated airborne chauffeur are joined, they can also be plonked on the included stand. It has a couple of stickers that’ll arm you with stats to further impress your friends when they look confused about why a plane is giving a shuttle a ride on your shelf. “Because SCIENCE” you’ll yell. And then promptly no longer have friends.

Anyway: worth it. And if nothing else, this one’s a bit of an upgrade from when Lego last tackled this subject matter, way back in 1995.