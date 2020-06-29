Some OLED TVs go with the ‘shock and awe’ approach of over-vivid, over-punchy images in an attempt to impress the viewer - but that’s the visual equivalent of being yelled at, and that’s not how Sony rolls.

With the 4K Dolby Vision remaster of The Shining playing, the KD-65A8 turns in a performance of remarkable subtlety and nuance. No detail is too fine to elude it, no movement is too difficult to perplex it, no skin-tone or pattern or texture is too complicated to confuse it.

The Sony simply gets on with handing over every single shred of information contained on the disc, and lays it out in the most natural and convincing manner. As an OLED TV, of course, it’s able to produce deep and satisfying black tones - but what the Sony can also do (which is by no means a given, even in the best OLED TVs) is differentiate extremely small gradations of black tone. There’s no crushing of dark scenes, just a convincing description of the differences between ‘entirely black’, ‘very dark black’, ‘quite black’ and so on.

As far as lustre and intensity of contrasts are concerned, the Sony is admittedly a little short of punch. There’s a difference between ‘cinematic’ and ‘dark’, of course, and a little finessing of the A8’s settings is in order to get on the right side of these alternatives - but while the Sony may not have the peak brightness of, say, an LG OLED65CX (that rival again), it keeps its white tones clean and detail-packed. So contrasts are perfectly satisfactory - or, at least, they are as long as you’re not watching in an overly bright room.

As well as complete command of detail and black levels, the A8 delivers an exceptionally broad colour palette. And it’s adept at drawing edges with sufficient sharpness to make them convincing, but not so much sharpness that they get restless or look artificial. As an upscaler, too, the Sony does sterling work.

A DVD of Jeunet & Claro’s Delicatessen leaves the A8 with an awful lot of work to do to fill its resolution - and, sure enough, there’s some picture noise in evidence pretty much throughout. But in every other respect, the Sony serves up outstanding pictures - the red/orange/brown colour scheme is judged beautifully, and darker tones retain just as much detail as lighter/brighter equivalents.

Motion is handled with assurance, and even the Sony’s insistence on applying some HDR remastering can’t make the images look anything other than natural. Pressed into service as a games monitor using a Sony Playstation 4, the A8’s sub-20ms response time is respectable if not class-leading. But the lack of support for those features the Playstation 5 will be packing (including Variable Refresh Rates and HGiG HDR tone-mapping) make this OLED TV a less compelling choice than its obvious rivals. And that’s before you consider how some alternative screens’ support for 4K @ 120Hz will make their response times even more rapid than the A8’s.

As far as sound goes, the Sony’s strongly in the ‘half-decent’ camp - which is a better result than many of its more obvious rivals can muster. It serves up a pretty expansive sound that escapes the confines of the screen’s bezels quite easily - the sonic motion-tracking of on-screen action is actually quite impressive, and a fair bit more convincing than Samsung’s vaunted ‘Object Tracking Sound’. Bass extension is respectable by TV standards, too, and there’s decent sonic balance to the Sony’s presentation which makes buying an accompanying soundbar something to put on a ‘to do’ list rather than a ‘must do absolutely right now’ list.