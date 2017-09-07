Just because the MU8000 is a mid-range telly, doesn’t mean Samsung is about to slack on its design.

The bezel might not be quite as razor thin as it is on Samsung's QE55Q7 and the stand not quite as elegant, but it remains a lovely looking TV that’ll fit right into most homes. It’s slim too, so easy to accommodate, with the majority of its connections housed in Samsung’s external OneConnect box (namely four HDMIs, three USBs and an optical output for a soundbar).

As a UHD Premium certified set, it comes with a number of important spec boxes pre-ticked, such as 4K HDR (with support for HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma) and 1000-nit brightness.

It's missing Dolby Vision though, with Samsung working on its own HDR10+ format with Amazon Video instead. As if we needed any more.

Samsung’s smart offering has always been a feather in its cap and that continues here. It’s a slick, unassuming take on previous smart TV outings, appearing as a simple line of tiles along the bottom without interrupting what’s on screen.

It’s easy to navigate, with a secondary menu that’ll often offer you the option to jump straight into the content you love without having to load the app first.

As for those apps, you’ll find a full roster of streaming services on the MU8000, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV and all of the UK’s TV catch up services.

