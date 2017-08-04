OLED TVs might be the hot new thing in tellyland, but Samsung is betting big on its decision to stick with its tried-and-tested LCD technology, cunningly rebranded as the distinctly OLED-sounding 'QLED'.

We’ve only tested one QLED set so far, the QE49Q7F, but that impressed us so much that we gave it our full five-star approval. That said, we weren't really able to compare it to the best OLEDs, because OLED screens are all at least 55 inches and that was only 49 inches.

Enter the 55in version of that flagship QLED, ready to take on the big guns. Its main rivals? The LG OLED55B7 and the Sony KD-55A1, which both show off the very best of what OLED can do right now. But LCD has its strengths too, and a cheaper price to boot. You can be sure that QLED is ready to shout about that.