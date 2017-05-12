Amazon vs Netflix vs Now TV - the battle of the streaming services

Amazon Prime Video

Like cold hard figures? How does Amazon Prime Video’s 15,000+ strong library of movies and TV episodes tickle you? It’s the largest offering here, and while that’s an impressive boast to draw you in, it doesn’t mean much if there’s nothing worth watching. Fortunately, Prime Video also gets the medal for most improved in this respect too.

It wasn’t that long ago that Amazon really fell behind Netflix in the quality of content it had to offer. That was particularly true with regards to its original content – something that’s fast becoming a deciding factor for many when choosing a video streaming service.

But Amazon is playing catch up, and fast. It now produces well-respected original shows such as American Gods, The Man in the High Castle, Sneaky Pete and Jeremy Clarkson’s Grand Tour to name a few. There’s money being spent here, and the results are showing.

You can add that to a better movie selection too. They’re from a similar post-Blu-ray release window as Netflix, but it’s arguably a better quality selection. Recently added films include critically acclaimed titles including The Hateful Eight, Carol and Spotlight, alongside Krays biopic Legend and 2016’s The BFG. You’ll also get much older films added alongside them for variety, and a constant reshuffling of it all to keep things feeling fresh.

We can’t say that all of those 15,000 titles are top quality watching – there’s plenty of filler here (we see you, straight-to-DVD films) – but the good stuff that accompanies it is certainly improving.

Prime Video also offers newer titles for rent or purchase alongside your included Prime content, which gives you the option to treat yourself to a more recent blockbuster in one easy package.