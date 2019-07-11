Powering the Galaxy Watch Active is the same processor in its bigger brother – a 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 processor, supported by 750MB RAM and 4GB of storage (although only around 2.5GB of that is usable after the OS and pre-installed apps). It makes navigation quick and smooth, and I had no stutters whatsoever during use.

It runs on Tizen 4.0, which is slick and easy-to-use - you can tap the face to wake, scroll left for notifications and right for your selection widgets. We’ve previously praised it for its top-notch notification support and range of watch faces, and that’s just the same here, though it is still lacking in the third-party app department compared with watchOS and Wear OS.

Things are improving, with apps for Spotify, Strava, Uber and MapMyRun, but there are still some areas that fall short. Samsung SmartThings is about your only option for home control and Bixby is solely in charge of voice assistance. While they’ve both improved massively from when we first saw them, it still feels a little restrictive. Bixby in particular often struggles to accurately understand dictation, which makes it feel a little useless.

Certainly it makes the Galaxy Watch Active make all the more sense if you’ve already bought into the Samsung ecosystem, and especially if you have a Samsung phone. When paired with an iPhone, for example, your functionality is much more restricted – there’s no reply functionality for emails or messages, no Samsung Pay, limited Samsung Health features and more restricted app availability. Simply put, you’re going to get the most out of the Galaxy Watch Active experience if you’re a Samsung user, exactly the same way an iPhone user will benefit more from an Apple Watch.

There’s no LTE version of the Galaxy Watch Active at the moment – though this is rumoured for the next generation – which means you’re going to need your phone with you to access things like email and Samsung Pay.

Most of us usually carry our phones with us most places anyway, so it isn’t likely to be too much of a problem – just remember to store some offline Spotify playlists (a nice touch, which you can’t do on the Apple Watch yet) if you like to run or work out phone-free.

Elsewhere there is GPS for tracking your exercise in a compatible app and a heart-rate monitor on the back of the watch for keeping an eye on your ticker. Samsung recommends you wear the watch about 1-2 inches above your wrist for the best performance here, offering up details on your heart rate while resting and during exercise. It also uses this information to suggest how stressed you are - if it picks up an elevated heart rate without exercise, it will suggest you take a break with a breathing exercise.

I found the heart-rate monitor to be reliable, and while I wasn't able to compare it to a more accurate chest strap, certainly the readings looked good and were comparible to my Apple Watch 3.