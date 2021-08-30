As there’s no control app, there’s no EQ adjustment available for the Rock Jaw Avant Air - so there’s very little fiddling about to be done before the listening can begin.

Unsurprisingly, the Avant Air sound their best when given the best stuff to work with. A Tidal Masters file of Lorde’s Stoned at the Nail Salon sounds full and immediate. The in-ears offer proper stereo separation and focus, but manage to integrate each understated strand of the recording into a unified whole. The presentation is wide and detailed, with each individual element secure in a little area of space in which to express itself.

Low frequencies are textured and varied, and the Avant Air control the attack and decay of bass sounds well. While there’s body to the bottom end, it never sounds bloated or overwhelming. The opposite end is played fractionally safe, which – while not absolutely ideal – is infinitely preferable to being overconfident. It means treble sounds shine, but don’t get too bitey, even at significant volume.

In between, the midrange is equally well balanced. Voices are delivered with plenty of detail and, subsequently, character - and they’re allowed to project forwards and remain easy to follow. 514 376-9230 by Essaie Pas is a distinct and straight-edged example of the Avant Air’s ability to communicate in the most unequivocal way.

Tonality is well judged, which is just as well given the lack of EQ adjustment here. In absolute terms, it’s on the warm side of neutral - but it crosses that line only fractionally. At the price, the Rock Jaw Avant Air are as musical a listen as anything else around.

Downsides are remarkably few, but quite significant. Dynamically, the Avant Air aren’t the most adept. For all their poise, they tend to let recordings exist at one level of intensity. And when you’re listening to The Bug’s Poison Dart, that’s not absolutely ideal. More concerning, though, is the periodically flaky nature of their wireless connectivity. It’s not unknown for one or other of the earbuds to announce they’ve lost their connection to your source player. It happens extremely rarely, sure, but it does happen more often than with virtually every price-comparable alternative.