The Realme 3 Pro is available in three colours - Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple, with the latter two choices being the ones to go for if you want a phone that commands a bit of attention.

Matte plastic sides meet a high-gloss plastic back, the latter featuring a similar finish to the back of the Honor 10 Lite. As for the front, it’s all screen, and is shielded by both Gorilla Glass 5 and a pre-fitted screen protector.

With a case in the box, the plastic back is also guarded at no extra cost, making for a couple of welcome value adds before you even fire it up.

We do like the phone’s finish, despite our Huawei comparison jibe earlier. It delivers character in spades, and while its plastic back feels a touch hollow when compared to the glass Redmi Note 7, its ergonomic curve makes for a softer in-hand feel that's comfortable to hold.

Ports and buttons include a micro USB and headphone port at the base of the phone, along with a mono-speaker.

On the right, there's a power button and to the left, volume buttons and a SIM slot, which houses a tray that takes two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously.

There’s no IP water or dust resistance rating, but at the Realme 3 Pro’s price, we wouldn’t expect it.

With a dual-camera around the back and a fingerprint scanner, which works well, the phone is checking all the ‘must-haves’ off our list I when it comes to midrangers - it’s off to a strong start.