The Huawei P Smart 2019 is a better-looking phone than the 2018 version. It looks like a cousin of the OnePlus 6T: smoothly curved back, moody style and a teardrop notch.

However, you could argue this is actually a downgrade from the last P Smart in terms of build.

Huawei is one of the masters of making cheap phones that feel pricey, but the P Smart’s rear is plastic rather than glass. We should have known: you rarely get a true curved glass back for this sort of money.

If you like to put a case on your phone, it doesn’t matter. Leave it bare, though, and the P Smart does feel distinctly like plastic rather than glass. And, sure enough, after a week or so of life in a pocket, the plastic has taken on a smattering of tiny nicks, visible when they catch the light.

It’s no disaster, and this phone still leaves an altogether classier impression than the old P Smart. But it’s technically outclassed by the Moto G6 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. They have real glass backs. If you use a case, you might as well just judge the hardware by the one you like the look of most.

Other parts are a mix of hits and misses compared to the very best rivals. The Huawei P Smart 2019 has a microUSB charging socket. Boo. But it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Yay.

The internal speaker isn’t as good as the Xiami Mi 8 Lite’s, and sounds harsh at top volume. Boo, hiss. But the finger scanner on the back is fairly quick and reliable. Whoop.

You get 64GB storage too, which is now bang on what we expect at the price from a high-value brand like Huawei.