In pure design terms the Nokia 7.1 seems hold up pretty well against mobiles three times the price. It’s glass on the front, metal on the sides. And these parts aren’t just cobbled together to make an expensive-looking bullet point list down at Carphone Warehouse either.

The back and front use 2.5D glass, curved at the edges for extra hand-hugging feel. Those metal sides are nicely chamfered too, which has become a signature Nokia move. Nokia’s 7.1 is far from the only new affordable phone to offer a design like this.

The Moto One is similar, almost perilously so. That means you get a notch, which radically ramps-up how much of the front is taken up by screen. More screen inch per phone inch is the key to looking like a super-expensive phone in the late 2018 game of mid-range dress-up.

However, after a little while you do start to think: what are the meaningful design differences between this phone and one much more expensive? The Nokia 7.1 looks good, feels good, uses USB-C charging. Nothing screams “affordable”. A finger scanner sits on the back too.

There are, of course, a few little blips when you dig deep. 32GB storage at the price is what we expect from Samsung, not Nokia. And there’s no mention of Nokia 7.1 water resistance. It’ll survive rain, you can probably give its back a rinse without it soaking up the water, sponge-like. But you wouldn’t want to drop the phone in the bath.

You’ll also find, in three months’ time when affordable notches phones like this are nothing special, that the Nokia 7.1 does look fairly plain. There’s not reactive finish or dynamic glass curving. But we can work with plain.