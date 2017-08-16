WIN hot laps in a Honda Civic Type R and on a Fireblade

As motoring scenarios go, the chance to drive incredible cars or ride incredible motorbikes around an incredible track is pretty much as good as it gets. And that’s exactly what Honda is offering eight lucky Stuff readers.

To celebrate 25 years of the Type R and Fireblade, the motoring giant is giving you the chance to drive – or be a passenger in – the latest, hottest models, as well as its heritage fleet.

The celebration event is taking place at Rockingham Motor Speedway – Europe’s fastest racing circuit – on Thursday 7 September. Embrace your inner speed-demon in the new Civic Type R, the latest iteration of Honda’s legendary hot hatch. Or go full throttle on the Fireblade, its top-of-the-range superbike. Alternatively, if you’d like to hand over driving or riding duties to a Honda expert, you can hop in the passenger seat or ride pillion, and let them show you how it’s done.

As well as taking the vehicles for a spin, you’ll enjoy complimentary food and drink on the day.

Winners will be filmed throughout the day and interviewed on camera about the experience. The subsequent videos will appear on the Stuff website and on Honda’s channels. Those looking to be driven in the Type R or ride pillion on the Fireblade must be aged 21 and over. Those wishing to drive the Type R or ride the Fireblade must be aged 25 and over.