WIN hot laps in a Honda Civic Type R and on a Fireblade

As motoring scenarios go, the chance to drive incredible cars or ride incredible motorbikes around an incredible track is pretty much as good as it gets. And that’s exactly what Honda is offering eight lucky Stuff readers.
To celebrate 25 years of the Type R and Fireblade, the motoring giant is giving you the chance to drive – or be a passenger in – the latest, hottest models, as well as its heritage fleet.
The celebration event is taking place at Rockingham Motor Speedway – Europe’s fastest racing circuit – on Thursday 7 September. Embrace your inner speed-demon in the new Civic Type R, the latest iteration of Honda’s legendary hot hatch. Or go full throttle on the Fireblade, its top-of-the-range superbike. Alternatively, if you’d like to hand over driving or riding duties to a Honda expert, you can hop in the passenger seat or ride pillion, and let them show you how it’s done.
As well as taking the vehicles for a spin, you’ll enjoy complimentary food and drink on the day.
Winners will be filmed throughout the day and interviewed on camera about the experience. The subsequent videos will appear on the Stuff website and on Honda’s channels. Those looking to be driven in the Type R or ride pillion on the Fireblade must be aged 21 and over. Those wishing to drive the Type R or ride the Fireblade must be aged 25 and over.
Sound good? Here’s how to enter
In no more than 100 words, explain which vehicle – the Type R or the Fireblade – you’d like to try on a track and why.
Maybe it’s because you’ve been a Honda enthusiast forever; or you’re considering buying one; or you simply fancy a big hit of adrenaline.
And if you’d like to ride the Fireblade, please include your clothes size so Honda can kit you out in gear of the right size!
To enter, click here.
We will select the winners based on the quality of the entries: we’re looking for people with a genuine passion for cars and motorbikes, and who are able to communicate this passion effectively.
Winners' responses to the competition might be used by Honda in future marketing campaigns. If used, your response will be accompanied by your full name and the town/city you are from.
Terms and conditions:
1. Entries close at 23.59 on 22nd August 2017. 2. A full, clean licence is needed to drive all vehicles, and a full clean A1 licence needed to drive the bike. 3. Please include your clothes size for leathers if you’d like to ride the bike. 4. Winners will need to be available at Rockingham between 8.30am - 5pm on Thursday 7th September. 5. Winners will need to make their own way to and from the event. 6. Winners will be interviewed and filmed throughout the day with their comments and images/ footage used online in promoted content by both Stuff and Honda. 7. Open to UK residents aged 21 and over; only those aged 25 and over can drive the vehicles. 8. Event dates weather permitting and are subject to change. 9. No cash alternative and prizes are non-transferable. 10. Haymarket will judge the winners according to the criteria stated in the copy above. 11. Haymarket’s decision is final. 12. Winners' responses to the competition might be used by Honda in future marketing campaigns. If used, your response will be accompanied by your full name and the town/ city you are from. 13. Only one entry per person. 14. For full website terms and conditions, click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Bridge House, 69 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SP.