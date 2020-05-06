Promoted: Time to get yourself a Stealthy lifestyle?

A laptop is for life, not just for gaming. That could mean watching films, listening to music… heck, if you get really bored you might even want to do some work on the thing.

So while the new MSI GS66 Stealth wears its gaming pedigree with pride, what we’re talking about here is an all-round Windows PC that can handle everything you choose to chuck its way. Here’s why the GS66 Stealth is the only laptop you need…