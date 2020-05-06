Promoted: Time to get yourself a Stealthy lifestyle?

A laptop is for life, not just for gaming. That could mean watching films, listening to music… heck, if you get really bored you might even want to do some work on the thing.
So while the new MSI GS66 Stealth wears its gaming pedigree with pride, what we’re talking about here is an all-round Windows PC that can handle everything you choose to chuck its way. Here’s why the GS66 Stealth is the only laptop you need…
1. It looks the business
You wouldn’t make a laptop with ‘Stealth’ in its name and paint it 16 shades of pink, would you? So the GS66’s reinforced metal chassis comes in a matt Core Black finish befitting its sleek, angular design.
In the spirit of ‘less is more’, there are no distractions here; just clean, unfussy lines and a discreet logo. In black.
2. It’s got a stunning display
Open up the GS66 Stealth and your lucky eyes will be greeted by a 15.6in screen with Full HD 1920x1080 resolution and close to 100% sRGB colour – perfect for watching movies, playing games and laughing at videos of delinquent sheep… or even using Photoshop for editing tasks that require colour accuracy while you’re working from home. And that display refreshes at up to 300Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling and movement.
Meanwhile in the world of connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 4K HDMI, a mic/headphone combo jack and USB ports galore - including Thunderbolt 3 for super-speedy data transfer.
The webcam captures your every grimace in 720p 30fps glory, and uses infrared for face-unlocking in the dark.
3. Its speakers sound like speakers
Have you become used to laptop speakers that rip all the bass out of your music and replace it with the sound of someone trying to break out of a dustbin?
No longer: this laptop has a Dynaudio sound system with Duo Wave speaker tech for full-range hi-fi audio. Who needs a Bluetooth speaker?
4. It won’t chain you to the wall
The GS66 Stealth is powered by a 99.9Wh battery, which is just about as big as you can go without having to worry about cabin baggage restrictions; it’ll run for up to 9hrs between charges.
And it’s recharged via USB-C, so when it does run out you can top it up with a portable powerbank.
Oh, and by the way… it's still an ace gaming laptop
Don’t worry, MSI hasn’t forgotten the players: the GS66 Stealth has all the power you need to stay at the top of your game, including this year's must-have gaming tech: real-time ray tracing support for super-realistic lighting effects.
Other key specs include an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce graphics up to RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, up to 1TB of storage and a per-key customisable keyboard. It also has ultra-thin fan blades for ultimate heat dissipation.
