PROMOTED: TCL's new headphone range -really everything you want from sports headphones

You know what you need from sports headphones. In no particular order, you need your sports headphones to sound great, to fit comfortably and securely, and to resist the sweat and splashes of even your toughest work-out.
What you don’t need is for them to cost a fortune, or to have lots of cables to get tangled up in. This sounds like a job for TCL’s ACTV100BT wireless in-ear sports headphones.
For 35 years, TCL has been one of the world’s most forward-thinking electronics brands - you may not realise it, but TCL has almost certainly been involved in one of the smartphones, or kitchen appliances, or TVs you’ve used. And now it’s ready to become your favourite brand of soundbars and high-performance headphones, too.
ACTV100BT tick all your boxes. As far as great sound goes, they use Bluetooth 5.0 to wirelessly connect to your player (which is good news) and they use 8.6mm neodymium drivers for clean, powerful, precise sound (which is even better news). You won’t miss a moment or a detail of your favourite tunes, no matter how hard you’re working.
They come with three different sizes of ear-tip, so getting a secure, comfortable fit is easy. And their flexible ear-hooks and lightweight, adjustable cables mean they stay comfortable and secure no matter how committed or vigorous your movement.
ACTV100BT are rated IPX4, which means their casing will withstand splashing with water and it’s sweat-resistant too. Basically, these headphones can come along on all your workouts as long as they don’t involve swimming.
Thanks to their Lithium-Ion Polymer battery, the TCLs are able to power through even your longest sessions - a full charge will give you 12 hours of music, or 100 hours of ‘standby’ time. And because everyone needs a quick boost every now and then, the ACTV100BT will give you two hours of playing time from just a 15 minute charge. Of course, there’s a USB charging cable included with the headphones - so they’re always ready when you need them.
There’s an integrated remote control too, because performance should never be at the expense of convenience. Control of volume level and track selection is included, of course, and you can switch between music and calls at the push of a button. The integrated microphone’s noise-cancelling technology filters out background noise for crystal-clear call quality.
Actually, there’s one more thing you need from your sports headphones: you need them to last. That’s why TCL puts the ACTV100BT through over 150 hours of stress-testing, pulling and bending - to make sure they stay fit for as long as you want to stay fit.
Then TCL puts them in packaging made from recycled materials - and then they’re all yours.
So ACTV100BT really is everything you want from sports headphones. Run down to your nearest stockist and check them out - or check them out online, at TCL or at Amazon, if you’ve already had a run today.