PROMOTED: TCL's new headphone range -really everything you want from sports headphones

They come with three different sizes of ear-tip, so getting a secure, comfortable fit is easy. And their flexible ear-hooks and lightweight, adjustable cables mean they stay comfortable and secure no matter how committed or vigorous your movement.

ACTV100BT are rated IPX4, which means their casing will withstand splashing with water and it’s sweat-resistant too. Basically, these headphones can come along on all your workouts as long as they don’t involve swimming.

Thanks to their Lithium-Ion Polymer battery, the TCLs are able to power through even your longest sessions - a full charge will give you 12 hours of music, or 100 hours of ‘standby’ time. And because everyone needs a quick boost every now and then, the ACTV100BT will give you two hours of playing time from just a 15 minute charge. Of course, there’s a USB charging cable included with the headphones - so they’re always ready when you need them.

There’s an integrated remote control too, because performance should never be at the expense of convenience. Control of volume level and track selection is included, of course, and you can switch between music and calls at the push of a button. The integrated microphone’s noise-cancelling technology filters out background noise for crystal-clear call quality.

Actually, there’s one more thing you need from your sports headphones: you need them to last. That’s why TCL puts the ACTV100BT through over 150 hours of stress-testing, pulling and bending - to make sure they stay fit for as long as you want to stay fit.

Then TCL puts them in packaging made from recycled materials - and then they’re all yours.

So ACTV100BT really is everything you want from sports headphones. Run down to your nearest stockist and check them out - or check them out online, at TCL or at Amazon, if you’ve already had a run today.