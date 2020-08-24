Promoted: 5 things to love about the Honor 9A

When it comes to buying a smartphone there are a few key things that should be on everyone’s checklist.

Great design, capable cameras, access to apps, and an all-day battery are the essential building blocks of smartphone satisfaction.

If you’re looking to spend less but still come out with a top-level smartphone experience then all these things are often hard to tick off in one go. But with the Honor 9A you can have all the features love for a price that you’ll love just as much.