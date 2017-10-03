Life in the fast lane: Stuff readers experience the Honda Civic Type R and Fireblade

The Civic Type R is the world’s fastest front-wheel drive car, having blasted round the Nurburgring in 7mins 43secs – more than three seconds faster than its nearest rival.

The Fireblade, meanwhile, has a top speed of a whopping 175mph. Yet it’s packed with state-of-the-art technology, such as its Inertial Measurement System and ABS Modulator, that’s designed to help you to stay safe and in control.

Equally at home on the roads as on the track, the Type R and Fireblade are designed for much more than record-breaking laps. They’re high-performance hybrids, perfect for work and play.

