The headphones that sound like a hi-fi

When it comes to music quality, hi-fi has always been the headline-grabbing diva. Headphones, meanwhile, are something of an overlooked support act.

Even after headphones’ meteoric rise of recent years, most music is produced with the assumption that listeners will experience it through a hi-fi from the comfort of their sofa – and not while they’re out and about, sitting in the office or travelling via train, plane or automobile.

For anyone who cares about sound quality, that matters. While headphones have a left and right channel like hi-fi speakers, the assumptions of the recording engineer can mean the music piped through them arrives at your ears distorted. This is partly due to something called ‘room gain’, the phenomenon by which objects in the listening environment – from furnishings to walls – absorb and bend sound waves in specific ways. Your living room has those objects; the space between your ears does not.

So, the question is: how do you take hi-fi quality sound with you?

You could lug your trusty separates system to the tube, pump up the volume and quickly make yourself a public transport pariah. Or you could invest in a pair of PSB headphones, complete with RoomFeel technology.