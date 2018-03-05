A bit confused about where the GX9 sits in the Panasonic family? Allow us to explain.

Half of Panasonic's cameras follow a classic DSLR-type shape, with a chunky handgrip, while the other half feature a flatter, rangefinder-style design. The GX9 sits in the latter camp.

It's actually more of a successor to the GX7 than the larger and more robust GX8, which will stay on sale. While some will prefer the latter's chunkier grip, the GX9 is very much designed for travellers – either those looking for a step up from their smartphone, or maybe even a second camera for DSLR owners.

Being small, light and discreet is also handy for street photography, and with its understated clean lines, the GX9 does a good job of disappearing into the background.

There’s a small protruding grip which helps you get good purchase, while a pleasing leather-like covering around most of the camera suggests it's more expensive than it is.

Despite being on the small side, there are still plenty of buttons and dials here to rest your fingers on for speedy settings changes. On the top of the camera there’s an exposure compensation dial, with a mode dial sitting atop it.

A video record button sits its own casing to prevent accidental movies of your feet. Flip to the back and there’s Panasonic’s usual array of keys and buttons, including access to its 4K Photo functionality, an ISO key, a playback button and so on.

You also have the option to make a variety of changes via the tilting touch-screen, including all of those found in the quick menu. The screen tilts to face downwards and upwards - without going all the way to the front.

Selfie lovers may be disappointed, but it’s a helpful amount of tilt from composing from the discreet angles that street photography often demands. Some will also lament the loss of the fully articulating screen from the GX8 - but by using a tilting device, the overall size of the camera can be kpet down, so it’s a smart move.

Another tilting mechanism (you can never have too many) is given to the electronic viewfinder. This is a feature from the GX7 and the GX8, and can be very nifty when you’re trying to shoot from an awkward angle (such as upwards) but still want to use the viewfinder without giving yourself a crooked neck.

The viewfinder itself is bright and clear, with no noticeable lag, and is one you’ll probably find yourself using in preference to the screen most of the time.