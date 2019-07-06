The G90 comes with a much-lauded DFD (depth from defocus) autofocus system, which is generally extremely fast and accurate. You can quickly pick from a bunch of different AF modes depending on your requirements, including a very capable tracking mode for moving subjects and a face/eye detection mode that’ll please anyone shooting portraits (or selfies, with the help of the forward-facing screen).

It’s mostly impressive, but at times does hunt a little more than we’d like, failing to take a shot because the focus doesn’t seem quite sure that it’s got it right. It’s something you’ll get used to after a while, and it’s more likely to occur with some AF modes than with others, so not the end of the world – but worth considering if you’re reliant on fast, responsive photography.

There’s one aspect where it’s certainly quick, though: burst shooting. It’ll rattle shots off at up to 9fps at normal resolution, but if you really have a need for speed, reducing the resolution to 4K Photo (which is about 8MP) will give you a superb 30fps. Brilliant for shooting moving subjects.

The camera also comes with 5-axis image stabilisation, combining in-body and in-lens varieties of IS to make handheld shooting a lot more forgiving, both for video and stills. It’s a setup that works well at reducing camera shake and giving you a few more stops of exposure in tricky conditions, and feels well-suited to a camera made for travel.

Panasonic claims battery life is around 300 still images per charge, and that seems about right from our experience with the camera. If you’re shooting high speed or 4K video, power will drain fairly quickly, so travellers will probably want to invest in at least one spare battery. Charging is done via USB only and only with the battery inside the camera, which can be convenient or inconvenient depending on your situation.