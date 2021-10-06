If you ignore those new and rather fetching white Joy-Con controllers, the Switch OLED looks very familiar to the original. The console itself remains a touchscreen tablet to which you can slide on a pair of controllers when you want to play in handheld mode. You can also play in tabletop mode with the detached Joy-Cons or a controller, and if it’s big-screen Mario you’re after, the Switch slides into a slightly redesigned but functionally identical dock, which you connect to the TV via HDMI before witnessing the picture near instantly transfer from the handheld to the gogglebox. It’s a Nintendo Switch, then - an utterly fantastic invention that four years on has lost little of its magic.

But as a handheld, the Switch OLED quickly reveals itself to be a considerable upgrade on its forerunner, and that’s primarily because of the display. We’ll come onto the screen tech itself in a bit, but as well as changing the panel, Nintendo has also upped the screen size to 7in from 6.2, and it has done so by shrinking the previously chunky bezel, rather than increasing the overall size of the device (it is fractionally bigger, but it's barely worth mentioning). An increase of 0.8in in screen real estate might not sound like much, but it really does make a difference to handheld play, immersing you more in whatever it is you’re playing, as larger screens tend to do.

The bezel around the bezel, if you will, which was matte before, is glossy now, which makes the Switch OLED look a bit more grown up while also making the whole thing more reflective. It didn't bother us too much but we're not sure we prefer it.

Flip the Switch around and you’ll find the other significant improvement: a completely redesigned and mercifully now actually usable kickstand. Let’s be honest: the original Switch’s kickstand was a joke. It felt like it might snap off entirely every time you went to use it, and was so flimsy and impractically positioned that the slightest jog to your tray table was enough to plonk the console onto its face.

The Switch OLED’s stand, though, actually does its job. Now as wide as the console itself, it props up the console with ease, while its adjustable angle means tabletop play can extend beyond the tabletop if need be. We were able to find a decent enough angle to play with the Joy-Cons off and the Switch on our lap while lying in bed, which probably looked a bit odd, but is nice to have as an option should the Switch OLED start to feel a bit heavy in your hands.

And it might well do. At 297g, the Nintendo Switch was already a bit on the hefty side for a handheld console, and the OLED model weighs in at 320g. With the Joy-Cons attached the whole thing is around 420g, and there’s no doubt that you start to feel that eventually, especially if, like us, you’ve spent the last few years playing the supremely comfortable Switch Lite. The Switch still feels a bit too wide, too, but it’s hard to see how Nintendo addresses that without losing the removable controllers that are a big part of its USP.

The Switch OLED’s new stylish white dock features two USB ports and your HDMI-in, but the big new addition is a built-in LAN port. If you play a lot of online games that demand a consistently strong connection, the option of going wired in TV mode should make things more reliable.

The dock also feels less likely to scratch up that lovely display than the hard and harsh one that shipped with the original. The back flap now comes off completely when you need to access the ports, which we're not sure is better then the hinged original.

One other thing to note: we spent a good two or three minutes trying to find the Micro SD card slot, which allows you to extend the Switch’s storage beyond the (improved) 64GB base. Before, it was located on the bottom of the console, but Nintendo has decided to move it to a very easy-to-miss location behind the stand.