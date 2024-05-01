You can now buy Samsung’s 2024 TV line-up in the UK

Samsung unveiled its line-up of top TVs for 2024 at CES back in January this year. There are upgrades across the entire range, including the Neo QLEDs, Micro LED, and OLED screens. AI is heading to all the new models (because of course it is) for better image processing. But we’re also seeing more specific upgrades with glare-free tech on the OLEDs, and brighter screens on the Micro LEDs. And now, the new goggleboxes are available to buy in the UK.

Leading Samsung’s 2024 telly line-up, are the Neo QLED screens, with the QN900D model at the front of the pack. These TVs come equipped with the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which offers neural processing that’s twice as fast as its predecessor. Upscaling gets a big upgrade, sharpening lower resolution content to display it in ultra-high resolution. It can turn your average 4K content into 8K glory, and even HD and SD content gets a facelift to 4K. Motion Enhancer Pro detects the sport type and applies deep learning to enhance motion tracking. Plus, Real Depth Enhancer Pro controls mini LEDs to create more lifelike, three-dimensional images. The idea is to bring out the contrast in fast-paced content, making car chases and action scenes pop off the screen.

The design is equally impressive, with the Infinity Air Design offering a depth of just 12.9mm, allowing for an immersive experience that emphasizes high-resolution and sound quality. For audio, Q-Symphony and Active Voice Amplifier Pro enhance the audio experience significantly. And if you’ve gone for a larger screen (such as the 98-inch model), Supersize Picture Enhancer uses AI to reduce visible noise on each pixel.

OLED-wise, Samsung’s new S90D and S95D models are available from 55 to 77 inches. The S95D is a standout with its Glare Free technology. There’s an extra coating on the screen to ensure you get clear viewing in both bright and dark rooms. The S95D is brighter than a sunny day in Spain, with Pantone Validated colours for a true-to-life picture quality. And for the gamers, a refresh rate up to 144Hz on these screens is like nirvana.

The flagship QN900D starts at £4999 here in the UK, and the other Neo QLED models start at £1399. If you’d rather an OLED TV, the S95D starts at £2499.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home