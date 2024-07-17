You can get a $0.01 iPhone 15 Pro Max this Prime Day – but there’s a catch

Getting one of the latest smartphones will set you back well over $1000/£1000 these days. That’s especially the case if you want a top-tier iPhone model. But this strange Prime Day deal sees the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max fall to pretty much $0. If you jump through some hoops, that is.

If you head to Amazon US, you’ll be able to nab an iPhone 15 Pro Max for $0.01. That’s not a typo, and it applies to every spec. But, you will have to jump through some hoops to get this deal. The handset will be locked to the Boost network, and you’ll need to sign up for a wireless plan starting at $60/month. So it’s not a deal for everyone, but a great option if you need a new contract.

Elsewhere, you can score some minor savings on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you play around with the colour options, you can get a new handset down to £1059 on Amazon UK – £140 off the regular price. Otherwise, you’ll be able to get every base model for £1099 maximum – still a £100 saving from buying directly from Apple. US shoppers miss out on this perk.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s best iPhone and the pro-iest yet, scoring a full five stars in our review. It shifted from stainless steel to Level 5 titanium. Gone are the squared off sides of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro offerings, replaced with rounded edges. The famous ringer switch has been replaced with a customisable Action Button. And as expected, Apple has made the switch to USB-C, bringing faster data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. Both Pro models are powered by the new A17 Pro chipset, which is one of the first 3nm chips in the phone world

At the front, the Super Retina XDR display packs the same Dynamic Island, ProMotion high refresh rate, and Always On Display as last year. It can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness for HDR and outdoor viewing. The main snapper uses a new 48MP sensor, giving you 24MP images as standard. The Pro Max packs a 5x zoom over the regular Pro’s 3x. And the 12MP ultrawide camera also sees some improvements with its macro mode. Both phones can record Spatial Video for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, smartwatch, laptop, or stick vac, Amazon will have the biggest savings around.

Find the best Prime Day deals (US) and the best Prime Day deals (UK)

Read more: Best iPhone in 2024 ranked from best to worst