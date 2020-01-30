A woolly mammoth, an Italian hand gesture and the trans flag are among the 117 new emojis for 2020

Something momentous is happening this week....

Yep, extinct animals are finally being honoured by the Unicode Consortium, the organisation responsible for selecting the new emojis that land in your messaging apps each year.

As the ongoing mission to eradicate boring old words continues, a total of 62 new symbols (117 once you factor in different gender and skin tone variants) have been submitted for 2020.

We did think about writing a full review for every single one, but decided you’re perhaps better off just heading to Unicode’s Emoji v13.0 announcement if you want to see them all.

Read on for a more curated look at the update.