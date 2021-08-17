What you need to know about Xiaomi's CyberDog

If all of this makes it sound more like a four-legged robot vacuum cleaner (but with out the dust-sucking bit) than a proper pet, the CyberDog’s array of cameras mean it can also recognise human faces and posture, plus it’s capable of following its owner just like its flesh and blood equivalent.

With a maximum speed of 3.2 metres per second it’s no greyhound, but it’s still surprisingly nippy. You can also set a wake word and get your CyberDog to do your bidding using a voice assistant, or just use its remote and accompanying smartphone app instead, and you don’t get that with a regular pooch.

The CyberDog has 3 USB-C ports and an HDMI socket, allowing owners to add extra features. It can carry up to 3kg, which is about the same as a slightly out-of-shape Yorkshire Terrier.