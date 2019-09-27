Everything you need to know about Boston Dynamics' terrifying super-bot 'Spot'

Do you remember seeing videos of a disturbingly nimble robot dog sauntering down stairs like nobody's business, opening doors using a giant robotic claw, and even dancing to perennial pop gangbuster Uptown Funk?

Well, the potential murder-bot showcased in those viral clips is called Spot, and it's actually a 'friendly' robot helper designed by the folks over at Boston Dynamics.

Until now, Spot had simply been an internet legend. A living (but not quite breathing) mechanical meme that we'd all laugh and joke about, dreaming up farfetched tales of how the clockwork canine might one day become self-aware and hunt down its human masters, pushing humanity as a species to the brink of extinction. You know, jokes like that.

As of this week, however, Spot is a legend no more. Boston Dynamics has finally made the robot available for sale, which means soon they'll be out in the big wide world.

It's a crucial tipping point in the impending war against the machines, and it's time we fought back. How? By getting educated.

Aside from sending one of our finest back in time to stop Boston Dynamics from ever walking down this harrowing path, the only thing we can do right now is learn everything we can about the admittedly impressive bot.

How does it work, what can it do, and when will they start coming for us?