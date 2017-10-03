What to expect from Google's Pixel 2 reveal event

Samsung had its window with the Galaxy Note 8, Apple followed suit with the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models, and now Google's ready to showcase its brand new Pixel.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been long rumoured and are widely expected to debut at Google's event tomorrow, 4 October, and we've heard a lot of details large and small about what each handset will look like. But there could be quite a bit more Google hardware coming this week beyond the handsets.

For example, Google Home is rumoured to get an update or two, the company might be doing another high-end Chromebook, and there might be something new in the way of VR.

Curious about what's coming? Here's what we're expecting to see tomorrow.