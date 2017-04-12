If knowledge is power, Google Home is the undisputed king, while the Echo remains an uneducated serf.

Amazon’s Alexa can answer basic questions, but Home goes above and beyond, often providing you with supplemental information taken from the top search results.

Ask Alexa whether or not insects have brains for example, and she’ll have no idea what you’re talking about.

Pitch the same question to Google Assistant though, and not only will it tell you that yes, they do, it will go into more detailed information regarding how they’re less developed and not as important, and that some species can even survive with their heads detached, should the conditions be right.

Of course you can chuck a bunch of sums and ‘what movie did so and so star in’ questions at Home, and it’ll handle them easily too, but it’s the questions which answer your childlike curiosity in which Home really shines.

It’s great for kids, prepping you for pub quizzes, or just settling heated family debates.

Home will easily handle weather queries too, telling you if you need an umbrella, and how cold it’s going to be, either in your local area or for a place you specify when asking.

If you’re learning a language or brushing up on your rusty Spanish pint ordering skills, Home’s got you covered there too, thanks to baked-in Google Translate. It’s handled everything we’ve thrown at it so far, from asking for ‘a replacement table for the broken one’ in Turkish, to ‘my hot water tap is too hot, please can you fix it’ in Japanese.

There is some room for improvement though. When asking for directions to a particular place, the best Home can currently do is tell you how far away it is, and how long it will take to drive there. There’s no detailed route information and no alternative public transport or walking options.