What to expect from Google I/O 2017

Google's annual I/O event is a time for fans of the likes of Android, ChromeOS and Android Wear to get the skinny on new features that are coming down the software pipeline.

The 2017 iteration is happening tonight, and Stuff is on the ground, ready and waiting for all the Googly goodness first-hand. You can also watch the livestream on the official I/O site.

Here's what to expect from the event, due to kick off at 6pm BST/10am PST:

Updates on the latest version of Google Android, likely to be named Android Oreo.

Updates on Google Daydream, the company's VR platform that launched with the Pixel and has recently been rolled out to third-party phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Google Assistant making its way to new platforms, including iOS.

Some fresh new features for Google Home, the Echo-rivalling smart speaker.

TOP SECRET surprise stuff which could include new hardware, apps or operating systems.

As always, you can follow all this on Stuff, including news, hands-ons, and comparisons.