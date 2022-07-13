Watch out! Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 up to 43% off this Prime Day

Ah, the humble watch; the perfect place to shove an extra screen for your convenience. This Prime Day has seen a few smartwatch deals for shoppers to take advantage of. And Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic discounts are two of the best you’ll find.

That means you can score up to 43%/£150 off in the UK or up to 37%/$111 off in the US, depending on which model you go for. The deal only applies to the black watch. Unfortunately, the pricing can get a little confusing for the different models.

First, we’ll look at the standard Galaxy Watch 4. In the US, customers can pick up the 40mm LTE model for $190, a 37%/$111 discount. If you’re looking to size up, the 44mm Bluetooth model is $200, a 29%/$80 discount. The 40mm Bluetooth and 44mm LTE models aren’t reduced. In the UK, you’ll score the 44mm Bluetooth model for £170 – a better 42%/£120 reduction. If you want the LTE model, that’s 26%/£110 off at £200. The 40mm watch isn’t reduced at all.

Now let’s turn to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung’s more premium offering. In the US, customers can pick up the 42mm Bluetooth model for $260 – a 26%/$90 reduction. If you want the LTE model, that’s 25%/$100 off at £200. If you’re looking to size up, the 46mm LTE model is $317, a 26%/$112 discount. The 46mm Bluetooth model has no discount. In the UK, you’ll score the 42mm Bluetooth model for £200 – a better 43%/£150 reduction. If you want the LTE model, that’s 39%/£150 off at £240. The 46mm models aren’t discounted.

With the Galaxy Watch 4, you’ll find the new Wear OS – the software collaboration of Google and Samsung. On it, you’ll find Bixby, Samsung Pay, and the Play Store to install apps and watch faces. There are basic fitness features like step-tracking and workout-recording. But, there are also more advanced fitness features, such as sleep tracking and body composition. The Always On mode brings an always-on display to the smartwatch. We gave the Classic model 4 stars out of 5 in our review, so you know it’s a solid option.

Functionality wise, the two watches are pretty similar. The biggest difference lies in the larger and more typical design of the Classic, versus the slimmer, sportier look of the standard model. You’ll also find a rotating bezel on the Classic, for some physical interaction. Whichever model you decide to go for, you’ll still be bagging yourself a bargain!