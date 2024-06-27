Ultimate Ears’ latest Everboom speaker has this clever trick

Ultimate Ears isn’t adverse to the occasional boomy Bluetooth speaker – in fact, it has loads of them. The brand new $250/£250 Everboom slots into the upper-middle of the range, launching just in time for the summer, it’s designed to cope with whatever you throw at it – it’s fully ruggedised, being both dustproof and waterproof (IP67 rated). And, what’s more, it’ll even float!

That’s a rather clever trick, even if it is one that Ultimate Ears has deployed before. Plus there’s a a carabiner so you can hook it onto your backpack easily.

It’s absolutely no slouch on the audio front either, with huge 360-degree sound that I’m looking forward to reviewing very soon. Battery life should be impressive too – with up to 20 hours on board. An Outdoor Boost button beefs up the bass and pushes the sound to the max for parties and other outdoor activities.

The company has also updated its other speakers with new recycled materials and colours – the compact Wonderboom, mid-size Boom and huge-sounding Megaboom (now all have the suffix ‘4’). All are now charged via USB-C.

There’s also a new update to the UE Boom app called Megaphone. You’ll have got there first, but it turns your smartphone and UE speaker into a megaphone. It’ll be great for making sure everyone knows that the burgers are on the table.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home