This weekend, you get to watch Apple TV+ for free

Some of my favourite streaming shows live on Apple TV+. Severance is a stand-out favourite, with the second season coming in January. But if you’re not sold on the Cupertino-grown streaming service, you’re about to be. Apple is offering the streamer for free this weekend (4-5 January), so you can get hooked.

Apple is flinging open the doors of Apple TV+ this weekend, 4–5 January 2025. You can binge the end-of-Christmas blues away without spending a penny. You can check out the existential office nightmares of Severance or Ted Lasso’s quips without spending a penny.

Apple confirmed the news on Twitter/X, undoubtedly attempting to whip up a frenzy ahead of new releases slated for early 2025. To join the fun, simply open the Apple TV app this weekend for streaming nirvana.

This weekend, see for yourself.



Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

While Apple already offers free trials for new subscribers and the occasional first-episode preview, a no-holds-barred, free-for-all streaming event is a first. It’s a clever move, really. Bait the masses, show off your Emmy-winning content, and hope everyone forgets to cancel their subscriptions after the fact.

If you’re hooked after your 48-hour binge, you’ll be looking at $9.99/£8.99 per month to keep Apple TV+ going. Alternatively, you can bundle it into one of those Apple One subscriptions to get a bit more bang for your buck. And don’t forget, up to six members of your Family Sharing group can jump in on a single subscription.

Clear your weekend plans, charge up your devices, and prepare to let Apple dominate your screen time for a solid two days. Looking for something to watch? Try out Severance.