This top iPhone 15 deal wipes £100 off – down to its lowest price

If you’re looking for one of the latest smartphones, you can now get one of the most popular handsets at its lowest price. Apple’s iPhone 15 is £100 off at Argos in the UK right now. It’s the tech giant’s latest phone, and one of the most popular new releases. Already the cheapest iPhone of the bunch, now it can be yours for even less.

Right now, you can score the iPhone 15 for £699 when you buy it at Argos or at Amazon in the UK. That’s a rather tasty saving of £100/13% off from the handsets usual price of £799. When buying through Argos, you can pay for the phone in full, or spread it out over monthly payments.

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s newest iPhone model, so deals, unfortunately, are usually scarce. It was unveiled in September and continues to stick with a 6.1in screen; the larger iPhone 15 Plus keeps at 6.7in. Both use new versions of Apple’s Super Retina XDR OLED display, which can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness for HDR and outdoor viewing – that’s twice as bright as last year’s iPhone 14 offerings.

You also now get USB-C charging and an upgraded camera system, with 48MP sensor and the ultrawide returning. It’s one of the top smartphones at the moment, so would be an excellent new handset.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home