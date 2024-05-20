This Samsung TV deal will make you upgrade today

While the top TVs look pretty appealing, the price attached usually doesn’t. If you’re anything like me, you always want to upgrade to the latest, but can’t always justify the price. It’s why new TVs are some of the most sought after deals in tech. Fortunately, Samsung has a corker of a deal on its latest range of TVs right now. You can save up to 20% on the brand’s 2024 line-up.

If you order one of Samsung’s 2024 TV models, you can save 20% on the RRP. On some of the top models, that translates to a saving of £1000 or more. The best part is that you don’t need any promo code, and you can shop anywhere. You can score the savings if you order directly from Samsung or from third-party retailers including Amazon, AO, Currys, and more. Non-flagship TVs are also discounted – up to 10% off.

Leading Samsung’s 2024 telly line-up, are the Neo QLED screens, with the QN900D model at the front of the pack. These TVs come with the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, for 2x faster AI processing. Upscaling gets a big upgrade, turning your average 4K content into 8K glory. Even HD and SD content gets a facelift to 4K. Motion Enhancer Pro detects the sport type and applies deep learning to enhance motion tracking. Plus, Real Depth Enhancer Pro controls mini LEDs to create more lifelike images.

The design is equally impressive, with the Infinity Air Design offering a depth of just 12.9mm, allowing for an immersive experience that emphasizes high-resolution and sound quality. For audio, Q-Symphony and Active Voice Amplifier Pro enhance the audio experience significantly. And if you’ve gone for a larger screen (such as the 98-inch model), Supersize Picture Enhancer uses AI to reduce visible noise on each pixel. Starting from £2099, you can now back them from £1679.

OLED-wise, Samsung’s new S90D and S95D models are available from 55 to 77 inches. The S95D is a standout with its Glare Free technology. There’s an extra coating on the screen to ensure you get clear viewing in both bright and dark rooms. The S95D is brighter than a sunny day in Spain, with Pantone Validated colours for a true-to-life picture quality. And for the gamers, a refresh rate up to 144Hz on these screens is like nirvana.

