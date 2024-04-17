This free WhatsApp update tackles the chaotic mess of random groups (and more)

If you’re anything like me, you use a few different messaging apps to keep in touch with people. It can be tricky to sort through your messages and organise what’s important. But WhatsApp is trying to make things easier, by rolling out filters for your messages in a new free update to the app.

WhatsApp’s introduction of chat filters is designed to help users sieve through the sandstorm of group chats and unread messages. These chat filters aren’t exactly revolutionary – email apps have been doing it for years – but for a messaging app that caters to billions, it’s about time. You’ve got three nifty buttons labelled All, Unread, and Groups. They pop up in a sleek horizontal carousel right at the top of your Chats tab.

While the group chats filter could be a lifesaver for those juggling numerous groups, the unread filter might just be reinventing the wheel. WhatsApp already shoves unread messages right under your nose, or just beneath pinned chats. So, unless you’re the sort who gets a kick out of pressing extra buttons, you might not find it thrilling.

To get access to chat filters, you’ll need to update WhatsApp via the App Store or Play Store. It’s a free update for the messaging app, so no worries there. It’s currently unclear whether this convenience will extend to linked devices, so you’ll only be able to get filters on your mobile device for now.

