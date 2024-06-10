This change will make Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro even more similar to AirPods

You’ll have no doubt found that a lot of the top wireless earbuds are pretty similar. They all offer similar features, with ANC, transparency mode, and long-lasting batteries being the big hitters. But a lot of them look the same as well. And things are about to get even more familiar, as Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will look more like AirPods than ever thanks to this design change.

It looks like Samsung is once again eyeing up Apple’s homework. The upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, according to the latest leaks from the Twitter tipster Evleaks, are going all-in on the AirPods’ stem-style design. He shared a blurry image of what is reportedly the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Gone are the days of the quirky, bean-shaped Galaxy Buds that sat snugly in your ear.

Samsung’s decided that stems are where it’s at. And why wouldn’t they? The elongated stem isn’t just a looker; it’s also functional. With the microphone closer to your mouth, call quality is going to be crystal clear. It also gives you additional control functionality, through additional actions like squeezing. Which, again, is exactly what the AirPods Pro 2 can do.

And what would this new squeeze gesture be perfect for? Samsung’s new Galaxy AI suite integration. Rumours suggest the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will offer AI-powered translation directly from your earbuds. Let’s not forget about active noise cancellation, which is set to get a nice little upgrade. Rumour has it, we’re also getting a bigger battery. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the audio components are getting more room to play, hinting at some serious sound quality enhancements.

For those who don’t fancy all the bells and whistles, a non-Pro model is on the cards too. Mark your calendars for July, which is when we expect them to appear. Alongside the Buds 3 Pro, expect to see the next-gen Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip series, a new Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 7, and perhaps even a Snapdragon-powered laptop.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home