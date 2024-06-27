This Blink camera feature makes it easier to watch your security footage

If you’ve been exploring a smart home at all, your first stop is likely a security camera. There are plenty of options, so that’s not a concern. But what you might consider is your experience when having to look back over security footage – especially if the worst should happen. That’s something that Blink has kept in mind.

This Blink security camera feature is designed to make it easier to watch footage back. It’s like having a personal video editor for your security cameras, automatically stitching together clips into a neat, streamlined video. Blink Moments takes those hundreds of motion events your cameras capture daily and condenses them into one easy-to-watch video. No more wasting time hunting for that clip where the postie actually shows up at the door (not the one where a leaf blows past).

Blink’s feature means you get to see what’s been going on around your house from multiple angles, all in one go. Got three cameras? Perfect, because that’s the average setup for Blink customers. Whether it’s your front door, back garden, or the living room, Moments will pull footage from all of them and give you a single, comprehensive video.

Blink Moments isn’t just for keeping your home safe. It’s also about capturing precious moments, hence the name. Blink wants to help you capture the heartwarming, the hilarious, and the unexpected. Imagine getting a video of your toddler’s first steps taken from multiple cameras around the house. Blink Moments makes it easy to download these videos and share them wherever you want.

Want in? Blink Moments is rolling out to all Blink Plus Plan subscribers. It’s a subscription plan that’ll set you back £8 a month or £80 a year. That’s pretty decent considering the other added perks you get: person detection, live view recording, 30 days of video cloud storage, and more. Moments works with all current and previous Blink camera models.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home