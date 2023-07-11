The Nothing Phone 1 is massively discounted for Prime Day

A new bigger brother might be right around the corner, but the Nothing Phone 1 will be sticking around for a while as the fledgling firm’s more wallet-friendly model. Well, it’s never been more wallet friendly than Prime Day, where Amazon UK customers can take one home for £290 – a 27% saving over the normal £399 asking price.

That buys you a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. Other, more premium versions have also received a price cut (£330 instead of £449 for the 8GB/256GB model, and £390 instead of £499 for the 12GB/256GB variant), but it’s the entry-grade model that gets our vote: it’s a visually distinctive handset with unique Glyph lighting, which flashes certain patterns based on which contact is calling you.

You won’t find many similarly-priced phones that pack wireless charging, and the dual 50MP cameras are surprisingly capable for a debut effort. Decent performance and battery life aren’t to be sniffed at, and Nothing’s commitment to regular updates mean you can expect an overhauled interface some time in August.

In our four star review we called the Nothing Phone 1 a “funky new take on the affordable phone formula. It doesn’t get everything right, but the design alone will be enough to push it to the top of many budget shoppers’ lists.” We’d say that’s even more relevant now there’s a healthy £100 discount available.

The elephant in the room is Nothing Phone 2, which is due to be officially revealed on the 11th of July – the first day of Prime Day savings. Should you wait to see whether the new one is more deserving of your cash than the original? That depends how much you’re willing to spend – Nothing has confirmed it’s aiming at a more mainstream price point this time out, with beefed up hardware to match.

