The next Nest could be the smartest thermostat you’ll find

While there are plenty of smart thermostats to choose from, the Nest devices are probably the best. They’re inherently the cleverest, thanks to the learning element. And the next one could be the smartest thermostat you’ll find. Thanks to an FCC filing and Twitter tipster Arsène Lupin, we’ve got a sneak peek at the fourth-gen Nest.

Right off the bat, the upcoming Nest thermostat flaunts a swanky new design. It trades the more traditional look of its 2015 predecessor for a sleek, curved glass finish. Although while it’s clearly much thinner, the bezels are still hanging around like they didn’t get the memo. There’s also a physical ring that supposedly rotates, but good luck spotting it head-on.

Now, onto the brains of the operation. The user interface has received a modern facelift and seems to have ditched the clicky dial of old for some touchscreen action. So, no more feeling like you’re fiddling with an ancient relic when setting the temperature. For comparison, it’s more in line with the $129 Nest Thermostat. This new iteration could come equipped with Soli radar, so it turns on when you walk past. Plus, it can figure out if anyone’s home to adjust the Home & Away Routines accordingly.

The Google Nest Temperature Sensor is getting a refresh too, with a 2nd-gen device. Shaped like a Nest Mini but sans the Google branding, this little gadget is designed to sit discreetly on your desk, to manage pesky hot and cold spots in your home. The battery life? Expect up to three years. There’s also some buzz about a revamped Climate screen in the Google Home app. This update will let you check the temperature and air quality index (AQI) at a glance.

Recently, Google’s been playing the discount game with the current 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, slashing the price by $80 to $169 across various retailers. If that isn’t a clear-out-the-old-stock move, I don’t know what is. So we should expect the 4th-gen Nest soon. Google’s got a Pixel 9 event in August. But with a new Watch, Buds, a TV Streamer, and now this full-featured thermostat, also on the cards, we may have to wait for a later date to see this thermostat.