The latest Lego Ideas set is Dynamite, featuring BTS

Lego’s exhaustive list of tie-ups grows again with this, a set featuring South Korea’s biggest cultural export – BTS. The Lego Ideas set – which means it was originally designed by a fan – is a set reminiscent of some of Lego’s more junior sets like Lego Friends, with a donut shop, ice cream truck and record store as featured in BTS’ Dynamite video, yet is strangely rated 18+ like other Lego Ideas and other adult-orientated sets.

It also costs $100/£90 yet at only 749 pieces it works out at quite an expensive 13.3 cents or 12p per piece – compare that to the also just-announced version of the house from Pixar’s ‘Up’ which costs 10 cents or 9.2p per piece.

Naturally, all seven members of the band are also featured in minifigure form – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – and all are excellently detailed. Coincidentally, you can detach the component parts so you can choose how to display the set.

The set was the brainchild of friends Josh, 20 from Indiana, and Jacob, 21 from New York who worked together on the original design and it easily passed the voting threshold on the Lego Ideas site.

Federico Begher, head of product at Lego, said of the design: “When we saw Josh and Jacob’s colourful design we knew it would be a hit and this was proved by how quickly they reached 10,000 views in the Lego Ideas voting.

“The BTS fans have already got behind the design and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible. The set highlights creativity, passion and most importantly, fun! We can’t wait to see the fans building and displaying it.”