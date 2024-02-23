The latest free update to WhatsApp adds extra formatting options for your messages

Good news! WhatsApp has a new update that’ll be rolling out to all top smartphones with the app installed. The latest changes are going to make your chats as snazzy as a hipster’s Instagram feed with new formatting options.

WhatsApp has officially rolled out some nifty new formatting options, including the much-anticipated bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and – for the tech geeks among us – inline code. Now available across iOS, Android, web, and Mac platforms, these formatting features are here to jazz up your one-on-one and group chats.

So, how do you get in on WhatsApp’s latest action? It’s as simple as pie. For bulleted lists, just start with a “-” symbol followed by a space. Want to number your rants or shopping list? Type a digit, a period, and then a space – voila, a numbered list. To highlight a nugget of wisdom, use block quotes by typing “>” and then space. And for the coders out there, inline code is your new best friend – just sandwich your code snippet between two “`” symbols.

These new options join the existing squad of basic text formatting options like Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace. WhatsApp seems to be on a mission to prove that there’s more to life than plain text – it’s not just about chatting anymore; it’s about chatting with style. And we approve.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home