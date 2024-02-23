Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / The latest free update to WhatsApp adds extra formatting options for your messages

NewsApps and Games
News

The latest free update to WhatsApp adds extra formatting options for your messages

There's nothing like extra features to make your WhatsApp messages shine.

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
How to edit WhatsApp messages

Good news! WhatsApp has a new update that’ll be rolling out to all top smartphones with the app installed. The latest changes are going to make your chats as snazzy as a hipster’s Instagram feed with new formatting options.

WhatsApp has officially rolled out some nifty new formatting options, including the much-anticipated bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and – for the tech geeks among us – inline code. Now available across iOS, Android, web, and Mac platforms, these formatting features are here to jazz up your one-on-one and group chats.

WhatsApp's new formatting options

So, how do you get in on WhatsApp’s latest action? It’s as simple as pie. For bulleted lists, just start with a “-” symbol followed by a space. Want to number your rants or shopping list? Type a digit, a period, and then a space – voila, a numbered list. To highlight a nugget of wisdom, use block quotes by typing “>” and then space. And for the coders out there, inline code is your new best friend – just sandwich your code snippet between two “`” symbols.

These new options join the existing squad of basic text formatting options like Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace. WhatsApp seems to be on a mission to prove that there’s more to life than plain text – it’s not just about chatting anymore; it’s about chatting with style. And we approve.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22